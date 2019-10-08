Kevin Clifton and Anneka Rice WILL perform their Strictly dance next week - and you can watch it LIVE Kevin Clifton and Anneka Rice were the second couple to be eliminated

Kevin Clifton and Anneka Rice have revealed that they will dance their scheduled Strictly dance on Saturday night's show, but it won't be on the studio stage. Instead, it will be in Kevin's own living room. The duo announced the news on Kevin's Instagram Stories, with the professional dancer beginning: "We're in denial that we're out actually. We've been practicing all day. Paso Doble." Anneka, 61, then added: "We're going to do it in my sitting room on Friday and Kevin and Stacey's living room on Saturday. You can come along as well." Finally, Kevin told fans to "tune in at the weekend".

The professional dancer and his celebrity partner became the second couple to leave this year's Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night following a nerve-wracking dance-off against Nadia Bychkova and her partner David James, who found himself in the bottom two for the second week running. Kevin's departure came as a shock for many – since joining the show in 2013 the 36-year-old dancer has been in all but one of Strictly's finals.

Kevin and Anneka made the announcement on Instagram

After his and Anneka's elimination, Kevin heaped praise on Anneka, telling her: "You've put in so much commitment and so much effort. We worked about four hours on one step on that Charleston and you delivered that waltz last week… then to come out and deliver that Charleston - the improvement you’ve made, I’m so proud of you, it’s been an absolute joy." Later adding on Instagram: "Thank you @annekariceart. We had a lovely few weeks. The improvement you made in such a short space of time was fantastic and I loved seeing you dance with your heart in that beautiful waltz."

Kevin shared a heartfelt tribute to Anneka after their elimination

As for Anneka, she too shared a sweet Instagram post summing up her time on Strictly. The TV presenter wrote: "Well, that was like running away to the circus. What an adventure. It was such fun I kept forgetting it was a dance competition and I would have to leave ☹️Thank you @keviclifton for small miracles. #strictly #joyful #topteam @livdavey @lisadaveyhair & amazing designer Vicky Gill and stunning wardrobe team."

