EastEnders star Dean Gaffney left heartbroken after family loss The EastEnders actor is mourning the loss of his grandmother

EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney has revealed he has been left heartbroken following the death of his grandmother. Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the soap star penned a heartfelt message, which read: "Normally I wouldn't divulge information like this on social media, however we celebrate births and marriages but never talk about death. RIP nanny Nancy…" He added: "I promise you I will look after mum, love you with all my heart, RIP."

The 41-year-old's friends were quick to message, including Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan who wrote: "Thinking of you and family mate x." Strictly and EastEnders star Emma Barton remarked: "Thinking of you." Richard Blackwood said: "Sorry to hear that bro! Send Love to your mum for me." His former co-star Aaron Sidwell noted: "Sorry dude. Big love [red love heart emoji]." Ex-TOWIE star Dan Osborne also added a series of red love heart emojis.

The heartbreaking news comes shortly after it was reported that Dean had been axed from EastEnders. Although the dad-of-two - who is famous for playing Robbie Jackson in the BBC soap - is yet to comment on the news, he headed to a wellbeing retreat in Spain to give himself time to reflect and take "a step in the right direction". On Instagram, Dean explained: "I have always talked about doing something like this but never actually committed to it, however sitting here on top of a mountain for the first time in my life I feel quite proud of myself.

Dean Gaffney is famous for playing Robbie Jackson in EastEnders

"I'm not that guy who goes to the gym all the time so I had to find another way of giving myself a goal and this retreat was what I like to call 'a step in the right direction'. My health is important I need to always be aware of that, not just physically but mentally. I'm not saying I ran the marathon even though at times it felt that way haha but either way I’ve give myself a pat on the back for stepping outside my comfort zone. Thanks to @roberthisee @theholisticretreat_ for giving me the tools to use my mind to achieve my future goals." [sic]

