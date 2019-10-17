Zoe Ball pays tribute to 'best boy' Woody ahead of The Circle final Do you want Woody to win The Circle?

Zoe Ball has paid a touching tribute to her teenage son, Woody, who is currently competing in the popular Channel 4 show, The Circle. The proud mum shared a photo of her son on Instagram ahead of the series finale, and wrote: "So super proud of our best boy Woody as @c4thecircle draws to a climatic finale this week. He’s been true to himself, full of love, honesty & daftness. He is made of pure magic & we cant wait to cuddle him & have him home."

Chatting about his new friends on the show, she added: "Hope he brings Tim, Ella, Emelle, Sy & co for tea soon. Appreciate there’s been some incredible game playing but as Sammie/James would say I can’t lie - it’s been an emotional watch at times. Stay golden woo. Whoever wins on Friday, it’s really been smashing telly." The TV presenter will also be making an appearance on the show via a video message to Woody on Thursday night's episode, alongside her ex-husband, Norman Cook, and their daughter, Nelly.

The trio were hiding in Woody's home bedroom wardrobe before jumping out and sending him a loving message, with Zoe saying: "Since you've been gone we've been living in your cupboard, in your bedroom, and really missing you. We just wanted to say how super proud we are, you've been absolutely amazing... You've been so full of love, you've been totally daft and showing your magic, you've been so super clever, you're absolutely smashing it darling and we're so proud of you."

Fans have been loving Woody in The Circle as he has befriended other players and turned detective to catch out which members of the show are playing as catfish. One person wrote: "Pausing the live show to check Woody's CSI board. Brilliant!" Another added: "Even if Woody doesn’t win this I think he’s shown what a lovely sweet lad he is and a total credit to his mum and dad they must be so proud."

