Strictly's Zoe Ball returns to work following illness - see photo Gethin Jones and Nicki Chapman stepped in for the star

Zoe Ball made a welcome return to her work on Wednesday. The 48-year-old was forced to take a few days off after she was struck down with the flu. But luckily for the TV personality, Gethin Jones stepped in to host Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two, while Nicki Chapman filled in her spot on BBC Radio 2. Following her interview with Sienna Miller, radio host Zoe shared a snap of the pair at the studios and wrote: "This one. Sienna Miller, incredible performance in American Woman but also takes your breath away in the flesh. Clever gorgeous lass."

This one. Sienna Miller, incredible performance in American woman but also takes your breath away in the flesh. Clever gorgeous lass. So good to be back to work thanks for listening smashers and for the kind messages 💖 @bbcradio2 #americanwoman pic.twitter.com/lNAEs11Kl8 — Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) October 9, 2019

She added: "So good to be back to work thanks for listening smashers and for the kind messages @bbcradio2 #americanwoman." Fans immediately rushed to share their delight over Zoe's return, with one saying: "So wonderful to have you back!" Another added: "Glad you're feeling much better Zoe xx." A third post read: "Nice to have you back on air, glad you're on the mend." One other follower remarked: "Glad to have you back on the airwaves. Looking forward to watching you on the telly box on #TTT later."

On Monday, Zoe told her followers she would be making a return to It Takes Two and her radio show. "Flippin heck. Don't get flu it's a nasty bugger," she said. "Thanks to @djgarydavies for captain'ing the breakfast show today. Seen the doc. Should be back to both breakfast and it takes two duties Wednesday. Sorry for absence. #takeyourvits honestly can't wait to be back.... love to all x."

Zoe has been presenting It Takes Two since 2011 and took over the Chris Evans Radio Show earlier this year as the first women to present the primetime slot. At the time of the announcement, Zoe said it was a "privilege" to present BBC Radio 2 and follow in the footsteps of her idols, Chris, and Sir Terry Wogan.

