Zoe Ball defends son Woody against rivals in The Circle: 'Don't be harsh on my boy' Woody Cook is a favourite to win the Channel 4 game show

Zoe Ball is as hooked as the rest of the nation on Channel 4's game show The Circle, and for her she has even more of a reason to be, as her son Woody Cook is one of the contestants taking part. Woody is a favourite among viewers and Zoe couldn't be prouder of him, but was quick to defend him on air after watching catfish Sammie, aka James, act against him in last night's episode. "It's got so tense, if you watch The Circle you will know what I'm talking about," she began. On James, she said: "It all got very dramatic last night and I have to say James – you need a baddy – and he's not a baddy he's playing a very good game, and it is a game show and there is a lot of money at stake, but it's hard not to get defensive when your bear's in there, and you're like 'but that's my boy! Don't be harsh on my boy!'"

Zoe Ball defended her son Woody on The Circle

The doting mum added: "The great news is, whatever happens, whenever Woo comes out, even if it's in the next couple of days, we are so, super proud of him. Lots of you have sent messages in about him and thank you so much, he will love the fact that he's had loads of support. And I'm just hoping that one day I get to shake Tim and Ella's hands for having my boy's back because they have really looked after him. And you kind of want the original gang to be in there in the final four, you kind of want Georgina to be in there, I kind of want James to be in there at the end as well but obviously my boy."

Woody is one of the top three favourite's to win the Channel 4 game show

Zoe added that she's adamant that there will be a series three of The Circle as it has been such good television, but would like the producers to make one small change to its format. "Can it be on at 9pm next time? For oldies like me?" she said. The It Takes Two host has been fixated by the show all week as it has got more and more tense, but admitted that last week she didn't always watch it because it was on so late, and instead would receive video snippets from her friends and Woody's dad, Norman Cook. "Last week I had the gang and Norman [Cook] sending me videos of what was going on, but this week it's got quite tense in the last few days so I'm just staying up, I'm just going to have to survive on very little sleep, it's fine," she said.

