Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher's daughter Marnie has cutest reaction to his high score

Saturday night will go down in Strictly history as Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse received two tens – the first of the series, for their Charleston during Movie Week. To make it even more special, the pair were dancing to Mary Poppin's Trip A Little Light Fantastic, which Kelvin had dedicated to his three-year-old daughter Marnie, as it was the first film he had taken her to see in the cinema six months ago. While Marnie was too young to go and watch the show from the audience, Kelvin's wife Eliza Marsland shared a sweet video of her cheering on her dad at home. The little girl was captured on camera jumping up and down as Kelvin and Oti received their scores, before running to her mum when they were awarded their first ten.

Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher's daughter Marnie approved of her dad's dance on Saturday

Marnie made an appearance in Kelvin and Oti's VT from their training ahead of Movie Week, as Oti had invited the former Emmerdale actor's family to watch them rehearse to help spur him on. In the footage, the little girl adorably told the pair her favourite part of their dance, and even learnt some of the steps with some help from her dad. Kelvin is also a dad to son Milo, nine months, who also came along to rehearsals. While Kelvin's wife and children were watching the show at home this week, his former Emmerdale co-star Charley Webb, who plays his on-screen ex-wife Debbie Dingle, was in attendance to cheer him on.

Kelvin with his wife Eliza and their children Marnie and Milo

Kelvin is a very popular last-minute addition to Strictly, having replaced Oti's original celebrity dance partner Jamie Laing, who was forced to bow out of the competition after suffering an injury in rehearsals. The star admitted the call from the show came as a complete surprise as he wasn't on a replacement list, but jumped at the chance to take part. Kelvin has even had to re-jiggle his previous commitments in order to be on Strictly. The 35-year-old was due to play the lead role in Aladdin at St Helens Theatre Royal in Merseyside in December and the Pantomime had to replace him. Luckily, things worked out well as ex-Strictly pro dancer Robin Windsor has been hired to star in the show instead. Robin was a popular pro on the show, having been partnered with stars including Lisa Riley and Patsy Kensit

