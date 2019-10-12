Kelvin Fletcher gets into trouble with Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse over his rumba with Oti The Emmerdale star scored four nines for his efforts

Kelvin Fletcher had all four Strictly judges climbing the walls after his saucy Rumba with Oti Mabuse on Saturday night – especially Oti's sister Motsi! The Strictly judge couldn't believe her eyes as the former Emmerdale star performed an extremely raunchy version of the Rumba with Oti to Bill Withers Ain't No Sunshine.

Following a standing ovation from the crowd, Tess Daly threw it over to the judges for their comments – and she certainly wasn't prepared for their reactions. Asking Craig Revel Horwood what he thought of the performance, Tess – and Kelvin and Oti – almost dropped their jaws to the floor after he told them their routine was "filth"! But when it came to Motsi's comments, she admitted she didn't know where to look, telling Kelvin, "That's my sister, stop it!" Shirley Ballas was left barely able to speak, telling Kelvin she's never seen a male celebrity perform a Rumba quite like he did, especially for week three. And Bruno Tonioli was he's usually over-the-top self, telling Kelvin he's "ruined the judges"!

Kelvin and Oti smashed the Rumba

Kelvin and Oti scored an impressive 36 points for this week's Rumba after being given four nines by the judges, which is quite surprising going by their comments as he managed to bag two ten's for Movie Week, making Oti and himself the first couple to bag tens in the series so far.

The couple scored an impressive 36 points

Kelvin wasn't even supposed to appear in this year's Strictly, being drafted in as a replacement for Jamie Laing at the last minute after he was forced to pull out of the competition due to a foot injury, which will see him in recovery for eight weeks! But judging by Kelvin's performances so far, we can't imagine he'll be go anywhere soon. We wonder what next week will bring…

