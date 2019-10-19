Kate Silverton embarrassed after dropping huge Strictly spoiler The former Strictly star accidentally revealed the results of last week's elimination

Kate Silverton is still embarrassed after her huge Strictly faux pas last weekend, which saw her "unintentionally" reveal Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell had left the competition just hours before the news was officially announced. Taking to Twitter to issue her own commentary on some of Saturday's performances, Kate later poked fun at herself over her previous Strictly spoiler. She tweeted: "And now I REALLY must get back to the news !! Watching later ... no mama Silverton allowed on #twitter this weekend," followed by an embarrassed face emoji.

Following her blunder ahead of last Sunday's result show, Kate issued an apology on the microblogging site. She wrote: "Oh my goodness - I have spent the day with my family offline and just catching up with this - as someone who clearly knows all too well the fundamental issue around #stricrlyspoilers I hand on heart can say this was an entirely unintentional 'retweet'."

Kate won't be making the same mistake twice

MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer makes surprise appearance at Strictly to support friend Emma Weymouth

Admitting she was watching Saturday night's show on catch-up, the BBC newsreader added: "I was watching with my mum on catch up - last midnight so with tired eyes... I certainly don't retweet anything like this as my followers will know but for anyone who has had their wonderful @bbcstrictly magic ruined I must apologise & again pls accept as entirely unintentional." [sic]

Kate appeared in Strictly in 2018

The spoiler tweet, which Kate accidentally retweeted, read: "#strictlyspoiler how has Dev been kicked off?? He was literally 2nd on the leaderboard last week and 3rd overall last week? And because of one 'bad' dance he's gone? When I tried to ring up for him and Dianne it didn't let me so I think that's why he has been kicked off #fuming."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.