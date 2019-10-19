Lady Kitty Spencer makes surprise appearance at Strictly to support friend Emma Weymouth The royal was a surprise guest on Saturday

Lady Kitty Spencer was a surprise guest in the Strictly audience on Saturday night. Princess Diana's niece sat front row to support her friend Emma Weymouth and her pro partner Aljaz Skorjanec. She was in good company as she sat next to Cheryl, who was in the audience to support her The Greatest Dancer colleague Oti Mabuse.

Lady Kitty has been friends with Emma for years

Lady Kitty and Emma have been friends for years and recently made us all green with envy by sharing stunning holiday snaps from their luxury trip to St Tropez. Kitty, who is the daughter of Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer, posted a photo of them laughing and strolling through woodland in Le Club 55 wearing matching flowery outfits by Dolce & Gabanna, alongside slicked back hair and oversized sunglasses. The pair, who both model for the brand, posted an almost identical photo last year sporting similar white floral outfits.

The pair enjoyed a trip to St Tropez this summer

Lady Kitty and Emma were also joined by makeup artist and friend Charlotte Tilbury while visiting the five-star Amanjena resort just outside Marrakesh in June. Emma posted a group photo of them smiling in Morocco, where she can be seen wearing a white, one-shouldered jumpsuit, while Charlotte looks relaxed in a black and white polka dot midi dress and espadrille heels. In another post, Kitty strolls alongside the pool in a layered white maxi dress by D&G, Bvlgari accessories, and white flowers wrapped around her blonde bun. She credited her style to Emma, writing: "First time in Morocco. I’ve always wanted to visit & it’s just as magical as I imagined [palm tree emoji] (Photos and hairstyling obviously by my bestie @emmaweymouth)."

