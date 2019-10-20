Death in Paradise cast Ralf Little as new lead detective – details The BBC One drama is just getting better and better!

Death in Paradise fans were delighted to find out that the BBC One drama has appointed Ralf Little as the new lead detective in the upcoming series of the show. As of January 2020, The Royle Family star will take on the role of Detective Inspector Neville Parker, who finds himself dispatched to Saint Marie to investigate the suspicious death of a woman from Manchester. Ralf is replacing Ardal O'Hanlon in the show, whose character DI Jack Mooney will be saying goodbye to Saint Marie when the drama returns to the BBC next year. Ardal announced his departure from the drama at the beginning of October. Ralf will be joining series regulars Don Warrington, Tobi Bakare, Shyko Amos, Aude Legastelois and Elizabeth Bourgine in Guadeloupe, where the series is filmed. Death in Paradise has remained so popular, that series ten has already been commissioned by the BBC.

Death in Paradise is set to welcome Ralf Little to the cast

READ: Claudia Winkelman forced to apologise on Strictly

Of his new starring role, Ralf said: "It took less than 0.005 seconds to say yes to playing the new DI! How could I not? Ardal has been wonderful in the last few series and to follow in his footsteps in a place as idyllic as Guadeloupe was a great honour and a dream come true. It is a joy to play Neville and I can’t wait for viewers to see him in Paradise this series.”

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to take break from royal duties

Red Planet Pictures Executive Producer, Tim Key, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Ralf to the team - he’s not only a great actor but also extremely funny and from the moment he stepped on set we knew the show was in safe hands. Neville is a true fish out of water and the island of Saint Marie is going to test him to the core. We’re hugely excited about the future and can’t wait for the audience to meet D.I Parker." Tommy Bulfin, Commissioning Editor, BBC Drama, added: "I am so pleased to welcome Ralf Little to the island, who we know will be brilliant in the role of D.I. Parker. Death in Paradise brings escapism and joy to BBC One and I can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store in the new year.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.