Claudia Winkleman forced to apologise on Strictly after David James blunder The Strictly host and former goalkeeper had an awkward exchange…

Claudia Winkleman was forced to issue an awkward apology to David James after embarrassing his mum on Strictly on Saturday night. The former England goalkeeper had just performed his routine with partner Nadiya Bychkova and was talking to Claudia ahead of receiving their marks from the judges. "You have trained incredibly hard this week," said Claudia. "11 or 12 hours every day," said Nadiya. "Actually I train at home too," said David. "And then you continue to train at home. That is commitment," Claudia added before the awkward encounter occurred.

"We also have to mention your mum is in the audience," Claudia added as the camera panned to show his mum uncomfortably looking away from the camera. "Yes, my mum who doesn't like cameras!" David said frustratingly. "Oh sorry, sorry! Ok the scores are in…"

David did not look very happy

Claudia awkwardly added. Despite the blunder, Claudia still managed to keep her composure and looked stunning in her polka dot dress by De La Vali from The Outnet. Claudia shared a snap of her ensemble on her Instagram page, showing her pulling a face backstage as she sipped on a drink. "Strictly. In 4. Stay hydrated," she wrote. Her fans were quick to compliment her stylish get up, with one writing "Wow looking fab again Claudia" and another saying "Gorgeous dress Claudia." The dress is available to buy on The Outnet for £272, down from £495. The Olivia ruffled fil coupé chiffon maxi dress is made of chiffon, features bell sleeves and has a fluted hem. We love it!

David's mum looked rather uncomfortable to be on camera

Claudia's chic outfits are all thanks to her stylist and HELLO! columnist Sinead McKeefry, who recently told us that Zara and Net-A-Porter are her go-to shopping destinations for the Strictly host's outfits. She revealed: "Claud loves fashion so she is happy to experiment. She knows what she likes. She loves black, but equally, we have a few unexpected numbers in the wardrobe this year which I’m looking forward to seeing her in."

