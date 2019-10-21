Royal fans spot MAJOR error in The Crown season three trailer There are some serious royal fans out there to spot this one so quickly!

The Crown's season three trailer is finally here, and shows the Queen struggling to come to terms with an increasingly chaotic Britain as well as dealing with problems within her own family. While fans loved the trailer, which gave a first real look at Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter as the Queen and Princess Margaret respectively, eagle-eyed viewers were quick to point out a historical error in the clip.

Did you notice the mistake?

While celebrating the Queen's Silver Jubilee, a radio presenter says: "This is Jubilee day. This is a day as gruelling as the Queen's coronation 25 years ago." However, one fan wrote: "Interesting. The Silver Jubilee was 24 years after the coronation, not 25." Indeed, the Queen ascended to the throne in 1952, while her coronation took place on 2 June 1953, suggesting that the show might have slipped up on this occasion!

Although the show tries to be as historically accurate as possible, its creator Peter Morgan has revealed that he has previously taken artistic licence with certain moments. Chatting to The Telegraph, he explained: "It's as if I was painting a portrait – I can't take my hand out of it, whereas if absolute accuracy was all you were after you would take a photograph with flat light. But that's not what we're doing here. You try to get yourself into her head and respond to the challenges she faces. There are times when I would really like her to respond in a certain way, but after a while you sort of know, 'She would never have said that.' But what do I know? I’ve never met the woman."

