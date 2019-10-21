The Crown first full-length trailer teases Prince Charles and Camilla romance The Queen faces new challenges in the season three trailer

The Crown's season three trailer is finally here, and sees the royal family adapt to a turbulent time both in Great Britain and in their own lives. The trailer looks at the Miner's Strike and the worries surrounding the Cold War as well as Princess Margaret's fracturing relationship with her husband, Lord Snowdon, Prince Charles' coming of age, and the Queen's own struggle with the potential fall of the Monarchy.

In the trailer, she says: "On days like today, ask yourself, in the time I have been on the throne, what have I achieved? This country was still great when I came to the throne. All that happened on my watch is that it has fallen apart." Princess Margaret, now played by Helena Bonham Carter, replies: "You cannot flinch. It's only fallen apart if we say it has. That's the thing about the Monarchy. We paper over the cracks." The clip also shows Prince Charles being warned not to turn his back on true love as he struggles to come to terms with his sense of duty.

READ: Find out what Olivia Colman's husband stole from Buckingham Palace

Did you enjoy the trailer?

Fans were quick to praise the amazing new trailer, with one writing: "Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter give me goosebumps.... the hype is up in the sky!" Another added: "Yes!!! Been waiting for it." Season three is likely to look at Charles' romance with Camilla before meeting Princess Diana, as the late Princess of Wales won't be introduced until season four. Emma Corrin will be playing Princess Diana in the next series, and opened up about being cast in the role.

READ: First look at Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher on The Crown is here

She said: "I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I'm now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal. Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan's writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!"