Scarlett Moffatt defends controversial new show British Tribe Next Door Scarlett Moffatt took to Twitter to defend the show

Scarlett Moffatt has taken to Twitter to defends her new series The British Tribe Next Door, which sees her and the rest of the Moffatt family move into a typical detached house which has been built in Namibia. The series received backlash after viewers described the series as "offensive". Scarlett retweeted a fan of the show, who wrote: "People are watching this and saying that it's poverty porn. I'd urge you to look a little deeper and you'll realise that this tribe are some of the richest and most liberated people you've probably ever come across," to which she added: " My friends were happy, empowering and beautiful souls inside and out."

What did you think of the show?

She also retweeted several other tweets of fans who were enjoying the show, with one writing: "Was genuinely ready to hate #thebritishtribenextdoor but actually enjoying it. If nothing else it’s a lesson in unnecessary excess." Another added: "For all the people complaining - the tribe agreed and wanted to do this show, at the end of the show they said didn't want any of the Moffatt’s things, as they liked their life as it is. After filming they left a bore hole for them." A third viewer tweeted: "Confused about the tweets regarding #thebritishtribenextdoor - how arrogant to assume that WE are the privileged ones in the UK! I quite envy the villagers way of life, the simplicity of it all. I imagine very few of them would want to live our way of life & are happy as they are!"

READ: Inside Scarlett Moffatt's house: complete with bar, jungle-themed bedroom and games room

The Moffatt family spent time in Namibia for the show

Scarlett opens up about deciding to take part in the show, saying: "'We have fresh bread and water, but I think our society is full of stress. It'll be really interesting to live with people who live completely differently. I'm just really curious to see what they can offer us and what we can learn from them. Most bonkers, bizarre, amazing thing we are ever going to do in our entire lives."

GALLERY: 24 of the most stylish celebrity bedrooms