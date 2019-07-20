Joe Swash announces he's QUIT I'm A Celeb Extra Camp for the sweetest reason It won't be the same without him

Joe Swash made a heartfelt announcement on Saturday, revealing that he has decided to quit presenting I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Extra Camp after a decade on the show. The new dad – who welcomed son Rex with girlfriend Stacey Solomon in May – admitted that although it was an extremely tough decision to make, it is the right one to make for the sake of his family, admitting three months in Australia is just too long to spend away from them.

Sharing a statement on Instagram, Joe wrote: "I can’t believe I'm about to say this... For 10 incredible years I've been lucky enough to host my favourite show on telly. Being a part of the I'm a Celebrity After Show has been everything I could have dreamed of and more. But I've come to the decision that this year I'm going to have to leave my jungle family and stay home with my wonderful real family.

Joe was crowned King of the Jungle in 2008

"I don't want to miss a second with Stacey and our amazing boys so three months in Australia just seems too much to bare this year. I'm so grateful for everything the jungle has given me and for all of the people who have took me under their wing and given me memories to last a lifetime. I've made some unbelievable friends in fact family in OZ and I'll miss you all terribly. @antanddec thank you boys for showing me how it's done and keeping me on my toes. I’ll be watching every night missin ya both! Well It's not goodbye forever but just for now. Thanks for the memories @imacelebrity it’s been emotional."

MORE: Stacey Solomon shows off baby Rex's adorable red hair in new photo

Joe wasn't the only one to quit though, as shortly after his announcement, co-host Scarlett Moffatt also revealed that she too has quit the jungle after two years. The former Gogglebox star, 29, said she chatted to Joe before sharing the news and added that she is leaving to focus on a new "project" involving her family. Scarlett remained tight-lipped on the details of her upcoming project but said she would announce more soon.

Scarlett has also quit after two years on the show

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares very honest parenting confession after revealing anxiety battle

Scarlett added: "The jungle absolutely changed my life and I am massively grateful to everybody who voted for me whilst in the jungle and for your constant support to date and everybody who tuned in to extra camp. Massive thank you to all the team including Richard, Angela, Toni, pecks and of course @antandec and @hollywilloughby @joeldommet and @realjoeswashy. But I have got a project that I’ve been working on (alongside my family) that I am very very excited to announce soon. And because of this unfortunately I will not be presenting this years extra camp but I will certainly be tuning in LONG LIVE THE JUNGLE."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.