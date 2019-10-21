Scarlett Moffatt's fans are obsessed with this one detail in her guest bedroom The Gogglebox star filmed her own MTV Cribs-inspired clip

Scarlett Moffatt has given fans some major interiors inspiration after sharing a tour of her guest bedroom. The former I'm a Celebrity winner appears to have taken inspiration from her time in the jungle when decorating the room, which has an animal theme complete with wallpaper, cushions and even a bedside table featuring giraffe, zebra and tiger prints.

Sharing a glimpse inside her spare room in a video, Scarlett told fans she tends to sleep in the bedroom when her police officer boyfriend Scott is working night shifts, so she doesn't disturb him with her snoring. The stylish touches adding to the theme include a tiger-shaped model Scarlett has called Toby, and a giraffe head hanging on the wall.

Scarlett Moffatt shared a tour of her guest bedroom

But it is Scarlett's statement wall covered with black-and-white patterned wallpaper featuring animals in photo frames that fans have fallen in love with. "Where is your wallpaper from? LOVE LOVE LOVE," one commented. "Omg where is that wallpaper from?" another asked. A third wrote: "The wallpaper looks amazing – where did it come from Scarlett?"

Scarlett has created an animal theme in the room

She is yet to confirm details of her wallpaper, but it appears to be World of Wallpaper's Safari Frames design, which costs £11.99 a roll. Available in black, navy or emerald green, it is a must-have for anyone hoping to create a stylish and statement wall in their home.

Scarlett has added to the luxurious feel of the room by adding black velvet bed, which she revealed had been a bargain £99 from Wowcher, and she had dressed it with a bottle green fluffy throw and cushions.

The former Gogglebox star bought her own home in late 2017, and has regularly showcased her home décor on Instagram, showing affordable furniture and accessories from stores such as JD Williams, Oliver Bonas and eBay.

