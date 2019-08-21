Scarlett Moffatt announces exciting new TV show – in Africa This will be interesting…

Scarlett Moffatt has already filmed in some exotic locations – Australian jungle, anyone? – but now the 29-year-old is swapping her familiar hometown of County Durham for Africa! The former Gogglebox star and her entire family will relocate to Namibia to live alongside the nomadic Himba Tribe for four weeks in a new TV series for Channel 4, The British Tribe Next Door.

But it's not just Scarlett, her parents Betty and Mark, sister Ava and grandmother Christine who are making the trip – an exact replica of their family home will also be transported to the remote African village. The Moffatts aren't even leaving behind their creature comforts, as they'll have running water, electricity, hair straighteners, iPhones, frozen ready meals and the family television with them.

Sharing the news on Instagram on Wednesday morning, Scarlett gushed: "OMG I don't even know how to put this into words but basically THE GOGGLEBOX MOFFATTS ARE BACK! I can finally talk about this life changing experience & how THE BRITISH TRIBE NEXT DOOR IS COMING TO CHANNEL 4 VERY VERY SOON!! We took our house, our whole house and moved in with an amazing himba tribe in Namibia. I can't tell you how many laughs I had, how many times I cried & how much I learnt not just about my new friends but myself and my family. Honestly can’t wait for you to see it."

Chief Tijone of the Himba tribe added: "I was born in our village and I've never travelled far so I don't know the Western life. Of course, there are benefits and there are disadvantages. When the visitors come, they can explain everything to us, and we will learn from each other's cultures."

While head of factual entertainment at Channel 4 Alf Lawrie said: "For the first time in human history, British suburbia and Himba tribal life will coexist side-by-side. This series contrasts two worlds on a spectacular scale - but at its heart, is about the extraordinary relationships it creates. Scarlett and the Himba are the perfect foils, both hospitable, curious, friendly... and sharing wicked senses of humour." The British Tribe Next Door will air on Channel 4 later this year.

