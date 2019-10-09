Scarlett Moffatt reveals the real reason why she's quit I'm A Celebrity spin-off The Gogglebox star won I'm A Celebrity in 2016

Scarlett Moffatt has opened up about why she won't be presenting I'm A Celebrity spin-off Extra Camp this year. Speaking to new! Magazine, the 29-year-old - who won the ITV series in 2016 - revealed she would be stepping down from her role after three years because it disrupted her Christmas. "It was a conscious decision because I've been in Australia for the past three years and you only get back home a couple of days before Christmas," she shared.

"Also, because I've just been to Namibia for six weeks filming a new show with my family called The British Tribe Next Door, I just really wanted to be at home this year." Earlier this year, Scarlett announced she was quitting the show alongside co-host Joe Swash. Sharing a snap with Joe and their other co-host Joel Dommett, Scarlett told her followers: "After chatting to one of my besties @realjoeswashy and seeing his Insta post I thought I would do mine too. For three years I have enjoyed a jungle life, being crowned queen of the jungle, and having the greatest time presenting Extra Camp with Swashy and Joel, who I now class as best friends.

"The jungle absolutely changed my life and I am massively grateful to everybody who voted for me whilst in the jungle and for your constant support to date and everybody who tuned in to Extra Camp. Massive thank you to all the team including Richard, Angela, Toni, pecks and of course @antanddec and @hollywilloughby @joeldommett and @realjoeswashy but I have got a project that I’ve been working on (alongside my family) that I am very very excited to announce soon." [sic]

Although it's yet to be confirmed, it has been reported that Adam Thomas and Emily Atack have been signed as Scarlett and Joe's replacements. Adam made it to the finals with Scarlett and Joel back in 2016, while Emily was the runner-up in last year's series.

