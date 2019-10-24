Amanda Holden gets some good news after breaking leg We can't wait to see how Amanda Holden will celebrate!

Amanda Holden has had a rough few days after breaking her leg in two places while on holiday, but the mum-of-three received some good news on Wednesday as it was revealed that the Heart Breakfast show, which she co-hosts with Jamie Theakston, has become the biggest commercial radio show in the UK, boasting of 4.6million weekly listeners.

Speaking about the news, she said: "I’m so happy and proud. The team at Global are absolutely incredible and make coming in to work each day an absolute joy. A big thank you to our wonderful listeners up and down the country for tuning in each morning and getting involved to make it so much fun." Her representative previously confirmed that Amanda would be back to work at the radio show after injuring herself, telling the Mirror: "Despite this painful accident it's business as usual for Amanda and she will return to Heart Breakfast on Monday October 28."

Amanda opened up about how she broke her leg after calling into Heart Breakfast. She explained: ""I just can't believe what's happened... on the first day here as well so I'm just totally gutted. Basically I was trying to be a good mother… and I said to Hollie, 'Mummy can come on that with you' and there’s this like, you remember [Total] Wipeout, that TV thing? There’s like a children’s Total Wipeout thing in the middle of the sea... I walked around it and then crawled across like an old person, like across the difficult bits. And then there were these three inflatable stepping stones in the middle of the sea and everyone else was running across it and I thought 'oh I could do that, if kids can do it I can do it' and I did it and I made it."

She continued: ""I was showing off, Jamie – I made it across to the other side and then my leg slipped because obviously it's wet and it went the other way and I felt it break. I was rushed to hospital and I've got a metal plate and screws in my leg, which currently is the fastest and easiest way for it to heal. I haven't got a cast, I've got metal in my leg and a splint and it's all wrapped up and it's got a heartbeat in it." Get well soon Amanda!

