Amanda Holden lands new TV role amid ongoing Phillip Schofield rift

Amanda Holden has scored herself a new TV gig amid her ongoing feud with Phillip Schofield. The TV presenter has been announced as one of the guest hosts for the upcoming 14th series of Sky One's sports panel quiz show, A League of Their Own. Regular host James Corden is only able to present two episodes due to TV commitments in America, so Amanda and a host of other famous faces have been signed up to replace him. Amanda's fellow Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams is also on the line-up, as well as Jack Whitehall, Harry Redknapp and Clare Balding.

Amanda has been a constant fixture in the headlines this week after it was sensationally claimed that she and Phillip have fallen out over Holly Willoughby's choice of replacement on This Morning back in November 2018. Amanda was hoping to replace Holly whilst she filmed I'm A Celebrity in Australia. According to Amanda, the presenting gig - which was apparently offered to her in the first place - was given to Rochelle Humes as Phillip allegedly told bosses to hire her instead of Amanda.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday night, Phillip addressed the claim by tweeting: "The end of another really sad weekend. When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless 'sources'. Obviously, I'll take it on the chin. I just hope you know me better." However, just hours later, Amanda revealed that Phillip refused her attempt to smooth things over earlier this year.

The mum-of-two was asked on her Heart FM radio show about their reported feud, telling co-host Jamie Theakston that she offered an "olive branch" which was rejected. "I did offer to meet him for a coffee months ago, he didn't reply to my text. What can I say?" She added: "I've moved on from it, Jamie, you need to move on from it." To which, Jamie replied: "You might have moved on but I just wanted to know, is there any more to the story?"

Shortly after the report emerged, an ITV spokesperson said: "Presenter line ups on This Morning change regularly and final decisions on these line ups are made by producers and not the presenters. Phillip Schofield is a much loved broadcaster and part of the ITV family. He is a consummate professional and held in high regard at ITV."

