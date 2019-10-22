Amanda Holden undergoes emergency surgery after suffering 'nasty accident' on holiday: photo The Britain's Got Talent judge has broken her leg in two places

Amanda Holden has suffered a serious accident while on holiday with her family. The Britain's Got Talent judge was playing on an inflatable assault course when the incident occurred. She was rushed to hospital where it was revealed she has broken her leg in two places. The 48-year-old had to undergo emergency surgery and have a metal plate fitted after snapping her fibula. Confirming the news, Amanda said: "Sadly this is true. I suffered a nasty accident while playing in the sea with the family during our half-term holiday and subsequently broke my leg in two places. I had an operation on Friday and a metal plate was fitted." A spokesperson for the star added that it is "business as usual" for the mother-of-two, stating she will return to her role on Heart Breakfast on Monday 28 October.

Amanda is on holiday with her husband of ten years, Chris Hughes, and their two daughters, Lexi, 13, and seven-year-old Hollie. In an interview with Mother and Baby, Amanda previously reflected on how motherhood has "changed" her. "It's turned out to be all I thought it would be and more," she shared. "It opens you up as a person, because you're more vulnerable. As much as I like to think that I was empathetic to the world's problems before I had children, more than ever now I'm aware that this is the world my children live in. These days I never think 'Oh, that's happening in another country, it's nothing to do with us': I have more understanding and empathy because I'm a mother."

Amanda and Chris tied the knot on 10 December 2008 after a five-year relationship. To celebrate their ten-year wedding anniversary in 2018, they held two special celebrations – a romantic holiday in the Maldives and a lavish party at Soho Farmhouse with their loved ones. Amanda enjoyed her wedding day so much, she has already revealed plans to renew her vows with Chris one day. "I still get goosebumps when I remember how happy I was walking down the aisle towards him knowing I was about to become his wife," she wrote in The Sun in 2017. "I was determined it would be a white winter wedding, but I wasn’t prepared to take a chance on the weather, so I hired a special effects company to spray the grounds with artificial snow. As Chris and I emerged from the church as husband and wife, faux snowflakes came fluttering down. It was so realistic, and you know what they say in showbiz – fake it till you make it!"

