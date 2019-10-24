EastEnders: Fans convinced THIS major character will return after spotting big clue Janine Butcher, played by actress Charlie Brooks, left the BBC soap in 2014

Looks like there's some MAJOR drama in store on EastEnders. Fans of the show are convinced that Janine Butcher – played by actress Charlie Brooks – is set to return to Albert Square, after spotting a clue in a recent episode. Speculation began when the Slater family's matriarch Mo was seen opening a letter telling the family they were being evicted from their home because the owner had decided to sell. It read: "We are writing again to inform you that your landlord is planning to sell the property 31 Albert Square. As per our previous letter dated 12/08/19, a section 21 Notice of the Housing Act 1988 as amended by Housing Act 1996 is attached to this letter, upon which you are given two calendar months to vacate the property." And viewers were quick to recall Janine is the current owner of the house.

Fans are convinced Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) is set to return to EastEnders

"Do the writers remember the Slater house is owned by Janine Butcher?" one asked. A second remarked: "I wonder if @CharlieBrooks0 is reprising her role of Janine Butcher and this is the start of her return!" while a third added: "I agree, there is definitely room for Janine to return, especially around or after the 35th anniversary." A fourth tweeted: "Catching up on last night's #EastEnders. By far the most intriguing thing is this letter. The landlord of no 31 is Janine Butcher. There is no evidence in the last 5 years suggesting the house has changed hands since she left. Wiki incorrectly state the council own it."

Janine appeared as a regular character on EastEnders between 1999 and 2003, and later between 2008 and 2014. She was last seen fleeing Walford for France after killing Michael Moon in the midst of their bitter custody battle over daughter, Scarlett. Her other major storylines include the murder of her first husband, Barry Evans, and her decision to turn to prostitution to fund her drug habit.

Janine fled Albert Square after killing Michael Moon

Last year, actress Charlie, 38, was asked about a possible return to the soap. "You know, never say never," she said on Good Morning Britain, before admitting: "I don't have plans to go back." But she has previously hinted that we haven't seen that last of Janine, telling Woman magazine: "I was very fortunate with the character, and got so many wonderful and different storylines, so it was really fun to play." She added: "I still speak to some of the cast and I'd never say never to returning. I've no idea where Janine's been or what she's been up to."