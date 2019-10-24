Paul Hollywood apologises for 'thoughtless' comment on Great British Bake Off Fans took to Twitter to discuss Paul's controversial comment

Paul Hollywood has apologised after making a "thoughtless" comment on the Great British Bake Off. During Patisserie Week on Tuesday, one of the bakers made sugar glazed Chelsea buns, and Paul joked that they looked like "diabetes on a plate". Fans took to Twitter to discuss the comment, with one writing: "I'm sorry did I just hear @PaulHollywood utter the words 'diabetes on a plate'? Utterly astounded. Please educate yourself in the future and maybe @Channel4 need to edit idiot comments out next time?" Another added: "Hi @PaulHollywood can I politely ask on behalf of @NHSEngland @NHSDiabetesProg that you avoid making jokes about #diabetes on your show? More than happy to discuss why and concept of types of #diabetes."

Paul apologised for his comment with a snap of the Chelsea buns

Paul shared a snap of the dish on Instagram and apologised for the comment, writing: "A remark re:- diabetes I made on tonight’s show was thoughtless and I meant no harm, as both my grandad and my own mother suffer/ suffered from diabetes ... apologies." Fans were quick to reassure Paul, with one writing: "You meant no harm and that is all that matters and you apologised," while another added: "Thanks, Paul! I’m type 1 and a huge fan. Indulging in an occasional sweet treat like this is a bright spot in managing a chronic condition."

Paul is a judge on GBBO

It has been an interesting year for GBBO, which saw its youngest group of competitors ever compete to win the coveted glass cake plate, with the final taking place on Tuesday. Speaking about the bakers, Paul previously said: "When they’re younger, they need to start somewhere and sometimes they don’t listen. A couple of them didn’t listen and I went over and taught the point again and again and again and again, and they still didn’t get it… Yes, I made them cry. They’re more pack animals now. Upset one and they all get upset. I think I hardened up a little bit this year actually."

