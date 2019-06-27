Former EastEnders star Charlie Brooks reveals huge career change This is exciting!

Charlie Brooks is best known for her portrayal of Janine Butcher in EastEnders, and while fans of the BBC One soap remain hopeful that she will one day return, for now, she's keeping occupied with a very different career path. The mother-of-one shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday that she was part of a new business venture called iampro. The soap star shared a photo of herself in a business meeting, and wrote in the caption: "@iampro meeting in the garden.. watch this space.. #inspiration #careers #inclusion #iampro." The 38-year-old also shared a picture of what the company logo will look like.

The company has its own website and Instagram page, but so far no further information has been given about it. From the sounds of it, the new organisation will focus on helping people find a career – judging by the hashtags Charlie has used.

Charlie was last seen in EastEnders in 2014, when her character was forced to leave Albert Square following a brief stint in prison for the murder of Michael Moon. When she later returned to Walford after being let out on the grounds of self-defence, she wasn't made to feel welcome by the rest of the Square, prompting her to leave London and move to Paris. Earlier in the year though, Charlie teased a possible return in the future during a chat with Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin on Heart's breakfast show. She said: "I'm lucky because there's great potential with her. I like to think of her as a hippy on the beach. She has the ability to be anyone and go anywhere." On whether she would go back, she added: "I always say 'never say never'."

The actress decided to leave EastEnders to be there for her daughter Kiki. However, Kiki wasn't best pleased with the idea. Following her final scenes in the soap, Charlie told HELLO!: "Kiki cried her eyes out when I told her I was leaving. She has been on set a lot over the years." She added: "It is a brave decision for me though. I will miss the financial security. But I can't wait to do all those regular mummy things with Kiki, like picking her up from school and baking cakes. Between the long hours and an hour-and-a-half travelling time either side of my working day, I have missed out on those things."

