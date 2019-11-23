Strictly Come Dancing star Saffron Barker and family: meet the Barkers

Strictly Come Dancing star Saffron Barker is quickly making a name for herself in the world of celebrity. The Brighton-born beauty has teamed up with professional AJ Pritchard, and the pair have formed quite the partnership, impressing the judges and the audience week after week. Luckily for us, she regularly gives fans a glimpse into her home life on Instagram, sharing pictures of her bedroom and her plush pad as well as hanging out with her loved ones. But how much do you know about her family? Find out here…

The YouTube sensation has two biological brothers named Casey and Jed, as well as an adopted brother called Jordan. Her parents are Darren and Wendy Barker. Last month, Saffron heaped praise on her family after they hosted a surprise party during the night of the Strictly launch. "Last night I had a surprise party to watch the first show of @bbcstrictly," she told her followers. "Feel so lucky. The support from my friends, family and all of YOU has been overwhelming, feel so incredibly grateful and cannot wait to start training!!"

Just like their sister, both Jed and Casey have a huge YouTube following. Casey is in a relationship with girlfriend Nicole Corrales. The couple are proud parents to daughter Harlow, who was born in August 2017. In October, the couple welcomed a new baby boy. Sharing a picture on her Instagram Stories at the time, Saffron gushed: "He's here!!! My baby nephew." Alongside another snap, she added: "Congratulations beautiful." Meanwhile, their other brother Jordan is an electronic musician.

Saffron Barker with her brother Jed

Family aside, Saffron is "very" much single at the moment. The YouTuber made the revelation to former Strictly finalist Ashley Roberts when she was announced as a contestant in this year's line-up on Ashley's Heart FM show with Kelly Brook. When asked by Ashley if she is currently single, Saffron replied: "I am, very."

Saffron has been linked to a number of YouTube stars since her split from fellow YouTube sensation Jake Mitchell in 2016. They include Joe Weller – who fuelled speculation by tweeting, "My new girlfriend is @imSaffronBarker", shortly after rumours surfaced. Saffron was also linked to Elliot Crawford after they starred in several of each other’s videos, however, they both insisted they are only good friends.

