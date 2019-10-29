Strictly's Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts make rare declaration of love – see the adorable pic The Strictly Come Dancing star topped the leaderboard with partner Michelle Visage on Halloween Week

It was an amazing weekend for Strictly's Giovanni Pernice after he topped the leaderboard with partner Michelle Visage – and his girlfriend Ashley Roberts was among the first to jump for joy over his achievement. The former Pussycat Doll singer and her beau have been dating since they met on Strictly in 2018, and following his incredible Foxtrot with Michelle on Saturday evening, Ashley made a rare declaration of love.

The Heart FM radio host shared a gorgeous photo of herself and Giovanni backstage at the BBC One show, captioning the Instagram image: "So proud of my #halloweenking Smashed it last night as always. Your choreography, storytelling, dancing and characterization is top level baby. Love you #killingit #proudgirlfriend." Touched by her kind words, Giovanni responded: "Thank you my love for these kind words but especially thank you for being such an amazing supportive girlfriend!!! ti amo di più."

Ashley is one proud girlfriend

Ashley and Giovanni also put their love on display on Monday evening when they attended the Pride of Britain Awards at London's Grosvenor House Hotel. The couple walked hand-in-hand along the red carpet after Giovanni paid his girlfriend a sweet compliment on their way to the event. Sharing a short clip of them driving to the ceremony, Ashley said: "We out tonight!" Before Giovanni sweetly said: "You look absolutely amazing, you look so beautiful!"

The couple made a stunning entrance to the Pride of Britain Awards

Ashley, 38, recently told the Daily Mail's YOU magazine that she's in no rush to have children with Giovanni, 29. She said: "You see these headlines warning you only have so much time and it puts stuff in your head, so I was worried about all that last year, but then I was, like, 'I’m not even going to put that out into the universe; if children are meant to be, they’re meant to be'. Now I’m too busy to think about it. Let’s see what next year has in store and take it bit by bit. I feel young inside and if things don’t work out timing-wise, there’s adoption, there are other avenues I can take."

