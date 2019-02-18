Strictly's Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts enjoy fun date night at Dancing On Ice The couple confirmed their romance after the Strictly final

Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice looked every inch the smitten couple as they sat in the Dancing On Ice audience on Sunday night. The lovebirds, who confirmed their romance after the Strictly Come Dancing final, were on hand to support Ashley's Pussycat Dolls bandmate Melody Thornton. Fortunately, Melody and her ice-skating partner Alexandra secured a place in next week's show after they found themselves in the bottom three.

Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts at Dancing On Ice on Sunday

The fun date night comes shortly after Ashley and Giovanni celebrated their first Valentine's Day together. The professional dancer took to Instagram to share a snap of the pair, in which he captioned: "Buon San Valentino Principessa", which translates as: "Happy Valentine's Day Princess." Last month, Ashley opened up about their new romance. "It's just starting now! This is when it's starting, but it's still early days," she told Weekend magazine. "Yes we are seeing each other. And now the show is done we can spend a bit more time together. We're getting to know each other, and it's nice."

They were first rumoured to have started dating during the live shows, but it wasn't until the series came to an end that they officially confirmed that they were an item. Professional dancer Giovanni joined Ashley for a Christmas holiday together in Miami, where they also joined Aljaz Skorjanec and his wife Janette Manrara for dinner. When recently quizzed about Ashley by Lorraine Kelly, 28-year-old Giovanni replied: "We have yes [been on holiday]. We spent time together yes." Lorraine then wished him good luck with his relationship, to which he sweetly replied: "Thank you, thank you."

