Strictly star Katya Jones speaks out following Mike Bushell's online abuse

Strictly star Katya Jones has shared some words of encouragement for her celebrity dance partner Mike Bushell following their second dance-off on Sunday evening. The BBC Breakfast presenter has experienced some online abuse from viewers on Twitter who felt that Catherine Tyldesley should have been kept in the competition, but Katya has made sure that Mike is feeling confident in his abilities. On Instagram Stories, the star reposted a photo of herself and Mike with Strictly choreographer Joshua Keefe, who had originally posted the picture. The message read: "These two are sun fun humans. Well done Mikey, you put your best bunny foot forward." The star also reposted a fan's post which was a photo of her and Mike on the red carpet at Monday evening's Pride of Britain Awards.

Strictly's Katya Jones shared a supportive message about Mike Bushell

Mike and Katya will be working hard in the studio this week ahead of Saturday night's next dance. The couple have a lot of support behind them, most of all from Mike's wife Emily, who leapt to her husband's defence on Twitter after he was targeted by angry viewers. In a statement, she wrote: "Wow the abuse! Painful. We’re beyond gutted Catherine and Johannes have left but Mike danced well and deserves his spot. As a viewer since the start I get opinion but this level of abuse is shocking. He’s just a contestant and giving his all." Mike retweeted several tweets offering him support after he was saved in the competition, including one which read: "@mikebreakfast so sad to read tweets telling you to quit!! NO you deserve 1000% to stay ill keep voting for you every week few more times next week to keep you safe. You give it everything! You and @Mrs_katjones are amazing love watching you. You make my Saturdays so much fun."

Mike and Katya stepped out on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood has spoken out against the level of abuse that the celebrity contestants are receiving after the results each Sunday, and said that it was uncalled for. He spoke to HELLO! on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday evening, where he urged viewers to vote for their favourites to avoid them being in the dance-off to begin with. He said: "They are very good on Twitter to slate everybody but they're not so quick to vote. So we need to encourage the UK to start voting otherwise you could end up with a really good couple going home."

