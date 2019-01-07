Strictly's Giovanni Pernice reunites with Faye Tozer after confirming romance with Ashley Roberts The pair are back together following last year's final!

It was back to work for Giovanni Pernice and Faye Tozer - as well as their other Strictly Come Dancing counterparts - on Monday morning. The Strictly couple, who reached the finals in last year's series, were reunited in London ahead of their nationwide tour, which kicks off in Birmingham on 18 January. Taking to Instagram, the professional dancer shared: "So the tour [training] has started. Everybody is here. Everybody, including…" To which, Faye jumped in from behind and shouted: "Me! He missed me, like a hole in the head."

Giovanni Pernice and Faye Tozer reached the Strictly final

"It's happening, we are dancing together again," he told the camera before asking Faye, 'Are you happy darling?" The Steps singer replied, "Of course I'm happy." While a jovial Giovanni teased: "Are you really? Yeah so I am… I did miss you." Their Strictly reunion comes shortly after the Italian pro confirmed his romance with fellow competitor Ashley Roberts, who is partnered up with Pasha Kovalev. The new couple spent the festive period together in Ashley's home in Miami.

Although the pair are yet to publically address their relationship, they have been photographed on a number of occasions together since the show ended. It's thought that Ashley and Giovanni's trip to America follows a romantic getaway to the Turks and Caicos Islands, where they spent some time alone following the dance show's final. They were the subject of constant relationship rumours throughout the series, and are thought to have grown close on the show, despite being partnered separately.

Refuting the claims during the show, the former Pussycat Doll revealed that she and Giovanni were just friends. "Everybody hangs out. We're a good group of people and everybody supports each other but he and I are just friends," she recently told HELLO!. "I have been really busy and this show has been taking up a lot of time – that has been my main focus." She continued: "I was in a relationship that ended earlier this year and while I really am open and would love to find someone to share my life with, it’s got to be the right person. I’m good with my own company and I'm an advocate of being confident being on your own. Someone who comes in is an added bonus."

