Strictly's Neil Jones and Will Bayley confirm they will dance on Saturday The pair have both been given a dance to learn with partners Alex Scott and Janette Manrara

Strictly fans were devastated for Neil Jones and Will Bayley on Saturday night when the pair were both forced to pull out of the competition due to injuries. But it seems that they are both recovering nicely as they have both been given their dance schedules for the week ahead of the next show. Neil – who is partnered with Alex Scott – is set to perform the American Smooth to Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's Ain't No Mountain High Enough, while Will and his professional partner Janette Manrara are due to dance the Waltz to Weekend In New England by Barry Manilow. None of the couples this week will be doing the now-infamous Cha Cha, the dance that saw both Dev Griffin and Catherine Tyldesley struggle the most with.

Strictly are hoping that Will Bayley will be well enough to dance on Saturday

While it looks like Will and Neil are making speedy recoveries, the pair were both absent from the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday evening, which many of their fellow Strictly stars attended. While Alex was also absent from the star-studded event, Janette attended on her own. The star shared a heartfelt message on Instagram ahead of the night, where she told Will that it wouldn't be the same without him. She wrote: "Heading to my fave event of the year @prideofbritain. Going to miss my partner Will so much, but this is one of the most beautiful nights supporting the most special kind of people. I'll be there for both of us Will! Keep resting, all my love and positive vibes!"

Alex Scott's pro partner Neil Jones also suffered an injury on Saturday night

On Saturday night, Will and Janette didn't dance and were given a bye through instead. However, while Neil was also injured, Alex still went ahead and danced her Couple's Choice Ghostbusters-inspired Street Dance, instead with pro dancer Kevin Clifton – who stepped in at the last minute. Alex was praised for keeping so calm under pressure and teaching Kevin the dance in just 45 minutes, which resulted in her being given her highest mark of the night.

Kevin Clifton stepped in at the last minute to dance with Alex

After the performance, both Alex and Neil thanked Kevin for helping out at last minute. On Twitter, she wrote: "Thank you so much @kevinclifton for what you did yesterday.. through all what was going on you still allowed me to go out there and have fun and smile the whole way through the routine!" Neil, meanwhile, wrote: "Bro you stepped up when needed and I know how long it took me to dance the routine so for you to do that in 45 minutes –bravo. You have always been there for me when I have needed your help. Thank you."

