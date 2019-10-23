Strictly's Alex Scott and Neil Jones drop huge hint about Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan tribute They've been dubbed the Harry and Meghan of Strictly Come Dancing

Alex Scott and Neil Jones have been dubbed the Harry and Meghan of Strictly – and they're so thrilled by the comparison, they revealed a special tribute to the royal couple could be on the cards. The couple dropped a huge hint on Strictly's It Takes Two on Wednesday evening that they could perform a dance parody telling the story of Harry and Meghan's relationship. Host Rylan Clark-Neal touched on the subject when he said: "A lot of people on social media have picked up on a few things. I don't know if you've heard any rumours about anything but people have been saying a few things about you two."

Alex and Neil exchanged worried glances before Rylan shared some tweets from Strictly viewers. One read: "When @AlexScott and @Mr_NJones dance on #strictly my three-year-old daughter points at the TV and says 'look mummy it's Harry and Meghan." Another added: "Waiting for Alex and Neil to do a Meghan Markle/Prince Harry dance parody." Rylan then asked: "Can we get this working one day?" To which Neil delightedly replied: "Maybe… that's going to happen."

Will we see a royal-related Waltz on Strictly?

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! earlier this week, ex-England lioness Alex and Neil admitted they are happy to embrace their uncanny likeness to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "We've had that a lot," Alex said. "From the moment we were paired it’s like, look at those two, Harry and Meghan." Neil joked they could even get jobs as royal lookalikes. "If things don’t work out for you and I don’t work out as a dancer, you never know," he told Alex with a laugh.

Can you see the resemblance?

The chemistry between the retired England and Arsenal footballer and Neil is obvious and their friendship has led to speculation that their on-screen chemistry has spilled over into real life. "There’s nothing on our minds but the show – we don’t have time to think about anything else," said Neil, who split from his wife, fellow Strictly pro Katya, in August. "I’m single but I haven’t even thought about dating. Coming out of a long-term relationship I’m just focusing on Strictly." Added Alex: "I’m single but it’s not like I need to find someone. I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It’s not like I need to go searching for it."

