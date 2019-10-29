Kourtney Kardashian's home has been transformed for Halloween – and it's incredible The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has decorated her home for her children

Kourtney Kardashian is such a fun mum! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has shared a glimpse inside her LA mansion ahead of Halloween, and she has transformed it for the spooky celebration. Not one to do things by halves, the doting mum has placed white sheets hanging up from the ceiling to look like cobwebs, along with giant spiders that have been placed around the stairwell. The decorations are primarily for Kourtney's three children to enjoy, but she has still managed to make them look effortlessly stylish at the same time. The star lives in Calabasas with sons Mason, nine, and Reign, four, along with daughter Penelope, seven.

Kourtney Kardashian has transformed her home for Halloween

The oldest Kardashian sister has a passion for interior design and often writes about it on her new lifestyle brand Poosh's website. The star likes everything to be minimal and has a lot of neutral tones in her house, but at the same time likes it to feel homely. Kourtney's daughter Penelope is also showing a keen interest for decorating, and recently helped her dad Scott Disick transform her bedroom at his house as part of Scott's TV show, Flip it like Disick. Penelope was given free reign over her room and wanted it to be pink with a portrait of her hanging up on the wall. She also requested colourful lights and a fluffy rug. On Penelope's bedroom makeover, Scott said: "The most special girl in the world to me is my little daughter, Penelope. Because she goes back and forth to her mum Kourtney's house, because we co-parent, I want Penelope to be as comfortable at my house as she is at her mum's. And I want her room at her dad's to be perfect."

Kourtney is mum to Mason, Penelope and Reign

Kourtney and Scott have managed to find the perfect balance with co-parenting their children, and the Poosh founder has even joined her ex-boyfriend and Sofia Richie on several holidays this year so that their children could enjoy a holiday with both of their parents. And while the Disick children are often on TV, Kourtney hopes that they follow a different career path when they are older.

During a recent appearance on The Real Daytime, she was asked whether she's ever considered walking away from the show. Kim Kardashian's older sister admitted: "Every day is different. But at the moment I'm happy and I'm very into my blessings and feeling very good. But I definitely have my moments where, 'cause I mean, life is short.'" The doting mum also admitted that she's hoping that her children will do something different when they grow up, rather than following in her footsteps. She said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

