9 brilliant shows coming to Netflix in November Check out our amazing top Netflix picks here

Need some ideas on what to watch on Netflix in November? Thanks to the weather getting colder and the nights getting longer, the streaming service is treating us to a whole host of exciting new shows. From compelling documentaries to original dramas, check out our top picks here!

Hache – Friday 1 November

Inspired by true events, Hache follows Helena, a prostitute who works for a mobster in Barcelona in the 1960s but rising through the ranks and eventually seizing control of the entire heroin operation. Meanwhile, inspector Alejandro Vuniesa and his partner Eladio Perez do whatever it takes to bring them down.

American Son - Friday 1 November

Based on a Broadway play, the story follows Kendra, a mother who is beside herself when her teenage son goes missing. Told from four points of view, the series looks at what has happened to the missing youngster while also "navigating the unique dynamic of an interracial couple trying to raise a mixed-race son". Kerry Washington stars as Kendra, so you know it's going to be good!

Atypical season 3 - Friday 1 November

Entering its third season, this story follows Sam, an autistic teenager, and his family. For season three, the synopsis reads: "Sam starts his first year of college and is faced with the challenge of figuring out what success means for him, while adjusting to the changes that come with growing up. Jennifer Jason Leigh stars as his mother, Elsa, who continues her own journey of self-discovery as her children grow older and more independent, Michael Rapaport plays his father, Doug, and Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Sam’s sister, Casey."

Queer Eye: We're in Japan! - Friday 1 November

The boys are back, but this time they're in Japan! The Fab Five have travelled from the USA to meet some special people who need a lifestyle change in Japan, so we are more than ready to be in tears when we see their transformations!

The End of the F****** World season two – Tuesday 5 November

Season two of a cult favourite is finally here, and will finally answer exactly what happened to James, who we last saw running across a beach while being shot at by police. The new trailer shows Alyssa in a wedding dress and clearly tying the knot – but who to? And did James survive? They done a great job keeping this underwraps, so we can't wait to find out all of the show's secrets!

The Crown – Thursday 17 November

As big fans of the royal family, we couldn't be more excited to The Crown season three! Season three of the show, now starring Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter and the Queen and Princess Margaret respectively, will look at the Queen's reign through the 1960s and 70s. It will also look at the coming of age of Prince Charles, as he becomes the Prince of Wales.

Mortel – Thursday 21 November

Move aside Twilight! The synopsis for this new teen fantasy drama reads: "In a suburban high school, Sofiane, Victor and Luisa, three seemingly incompatible teenagers find themselves bound together by a supernatural force. Uniting their new voodoo powers to find Sofiane's brother, the trio discover that friendship in high school is a means of survival." Sounds awesome, we're in!

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings – Friday 22 November

Are you a big fan of Dolly? Then you will love this. An anthology series, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings is a showcase of amazing stories, memories, and inspirations behind her most beloved songs, which are told to the score of Dolly's most popular songs.

Broken – Tuesday 27 November

Fancy a documentary? This new investigative series exposes the unknown fraud, corruption and negligence behind some of the world’s most popular merchandise, paying particular attention to cosmetics, e-cigarettes, furniture and plastics. Launching a few days before Black Friday, it will certainly make you think about where your things come from.

