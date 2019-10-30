Netflix reveals plans to help you watch shows twice as fast Would you speed up shows if you had the option?

Want to watch all your favourite films and TV shows and finding that you just don't have the time? Netflix has been trialling a new feature on the streaming service that allows users to speed up whatever they're watching at various different speeds, meaning that you could catch up with that series everyone is talking about but in half the time!

Aaron was among those to criticise the idea

Filmmakers have had a furious reaction to the new idea, with Judd Apatow tweeting: "No @Netflix no. Don’t make me have to call every director and show creator on Earth to fight you on this. Save me the time. I will win but it will take a ton of time. Don’t [expletive] with our timing. We give you nice things. Leave them as they were intended to be seen." Aaron Paul added: "Stop… There is NO WAY @netflix will move forward with this. That would mean they are completely taking control of everyone else’s art and destroying it. Netflix is far better than that. Am I right Netflix?"

Would you want to watch Netflix shows and films twice as fast?

However, others liked the idea, with one writing: "Why are they so angry? YouTube has had that function for years," while another added: "This sounds like a great feature, I already skip through parts of most Netflix (and other) shows. Too many series' are following the 'Lost' model, taking two hours' worth of content and spreading it across a 10-hour long series."

Speaking about the new feature, Netflix's vice-president Keela Robinson said: "We regularly test new features that could help improve Netflix. This last test has generated a fair amount of feedback - both for and against. This is a mobile only test and gives people the ability to vary the speed at which they watch on phones or tablets. It's a feature that has long been available on DVD players - and has been frequently requested by our members. For example, people looking to rewatch their favourite scene or wanting to go slower because it's a foreign language title."

