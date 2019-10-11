Everything you need to know about Paul Rudd’s new Netflix show Living with Yourself The Friends actor is returning to the small screen…

Fans of Paul Rudd rejoice! The much-loved Hollywood actor is returning to the small screen in the brand new dark comedy series Living with Yourself. The 50-year-old has made a name for himself starring in big-screen blockbusters including Ant-Man, The Avengers and Clueless. But what he is perhaps most fondly remembered for is his role in Friends, playing Phoebe Buffay's loveable husband Mike Hannigan. So with his return to TV imminent, here's everything you need to know about his new show…

Paul Rudd takes plays two versions of himself in this new dark comedy

What is Living with Yourself about?

Paul Rudd plays Miles Elliot, a man struggling to deal with his life – and so when a new experimental spa treatment that promises to make him a better person becomes available, he jumps at the chance. Unfortunately, instead of making him a better person, it just replaces him with a better version of himself. The character must then grapple with his superior doppelganger to reclaim control of his life and win back his long-suffering wife Kate. The synopsis reads: "As he deals with the unintended consequences of his actions, Miles finds he must fight for his wife Kate, his career, and his very identity."

Living with Yourself airs on Netflix on 18 October

Who stars in Living with Yourself?

Paul Rudd plays the main character Miles Elliot and his doppelganger, while Irish actress Aisling Bea takes on his character's long-suffering wife, Kate Elliot. The series also stars Rob Yang (Succession), Desmin Borges (You’re the Worst), Zoe Chao and Karen Pittman.

Aisling Bea stars as Kate Elliot

MORE: Jennifer Aniston was NOT a fan of Paul Rudd on Friends set

When is Living with Yourself released?

The entire series one of Living with Yourself drops on Netflix on Friday 18 October 2019.

Will there be a series two?

Is there a trailer for Living with Yourself?

Yes! The official trailer sees Paul's character Miles opt to have a controversial treatment in a bid to be happy. But after the procedure initially seems to be a success, he soon discovers that everything comes with a price... and not everything is worth it. Watch the trailer below...

READ: Jennifer Aniston reveals the shocking truth behind her 30lbs weight loss

Paul Rudd stars in the new Netflix series Living with Yourself

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.