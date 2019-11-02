Strictly's Karim Zeroual: what TV shows has he starred in? The Strictly Come Dancing star is no stranger to the small screen…

He's catapulted to stardom since being one of the lucky chosen few to star in the nation's most-loved dancing competitions – and while Karim Zeroual is now one of the favourites to win Strictly Come Dancing alongside his partner Amy Dowden, he's certainly no stranger to the small screen. While he's presented on CBBC since 2014, working on shows such as Wimbledon Live and BBC’s Young Dancer, Karim has had roles in several popular TV shows too. Keep reading to find out more about the shows he starred in…

What TV shows has Karim Zeroual starred in?

Karim's biggest role to date was starring as Sadiq in the children’s drama The Sparticle Mystery, which ran from 2011 to 2015. The series has since had over two million viewers on iPlayer. When he was younger he also enjoyed small roles in popular TV shows, including EastEnders, Da Vinci’s Demons, Top Class and Saturday Mash-Up.

Karim has enjoyed a varied career on TV and the West End stage

What else has Karim Zeroual acted in?

Karim's talents also extend to musical theatre – he is a graduate of Sylvia Young’s Theatre School, after all. The 25-year-old has enjoyed stints on the West End stage, with his most notable performances including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium, The Far Pavillions at the Shaftesbury Theatre and The Lion King at the Lyceum.

What TV show is Karim Zeroual working on next?

Karim shows no signs of slowing down and is currently working on a brand new travel and sports documentary for CBBC called A Week to Beat the World. The show centres on Karim taking three British children to countries like Guatemala, Brazil, and Japan to play the national sports and see if they can beat the locals at their own game. Ahead of the first episode airing last month, Karim said: "IT’S FINALLY HERE! First episode in Guatemala with the Mayan Tribe. Filming this documentary was such an amazing, eye-opening experience. Tune in NOW on @cbbc."

Karim's new show is available to watch on CBBC now

Why did Karim join Strictly Come Dancing?

Karim couldn't wait to be 'Strictlified'

Karim's love of theatre and acting certainly played a part in his decision to sign up for Strictly. Ahead of his first appearance on the show, he said: "Dressing-up is something I’m well excited for! It’s one of the reasons I joined up, I have no inhibitions and love messing about and trying new things. The widest of flares, the Cuban heels, the tan, bring it on! I’m so excited to be Strictlified. I want THE LOT. It would be boring if you didn’t get a flamboyant costume!"

