Strictly's Amy Dowden responds to claims she and Karim Zeroual were undermarked

They've enjoyed high marks for the past few weeks, but on Saturday night Amy Dowden and Karim Zeroual received their second-lowest score since the start of Strictly Come Dancing – and many fans weren't happy! The couple performed a Stranger Things themed Paso Doble for Halloween Week but failed to impress the judges and scored just 29 points, leaving them sixth on the leaderboard.

Speaking to HELLO! at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night, Amy admitted that while she respects the judges' decision, she's not going to let their negative critiques affect her and Karim's next performance. She told us: "We take the judges' comments and criticism, we go in, and we work harder. They're experts and I look up to them and everyone's entitled to their opinion, so it's not going to stop us. We're going to keep pushing and working as hard as we possibly can."

Amy and Karim scored just 29 points for their Paso

Some Strictly viewers took to social media to complain that the couple were undermarked, with one moaning: "I’m so genuinely angry at how undermarked Karim and Amy were on Strictly." Another said: "Just catching up on strictly from last night and I’m slightly confused by Karim and Amy’s scores. I thought they were absolutely amazing!" And a third added: "Catching up with #Strictly, cannot believe how low Karim and Amy’s marks were. They’re awesome."

Amy and Karim will come back fighting

Amy also admitted that she was shocked to see Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe leave the competition in Sunday night's results show, after they failed to win over the judges in the dance-off against Katya Jones and Mike Bushell. She said: "No week is easy, it's so emotional. We love Catherine and Johannes and I think from now on it's just going to get harder and harder as the level is so high. I don't think anyone expected Catherine to be going."

