Strictly star Amy Dowden worries fans with health concern The Strictly Come Dancing professional didn't seem at all well

Karim Zeroual impressed the Strictly Come Dancing judges and viewers alike on Saturday with his sensational Tango. The fiery routine earned the children's TV presenter and his professional partner Amy Dowden a scoreboard-topping 38 points, with judge Motsi Mabuse pronouncing the routine: "The best dance of the night." Craig gave possibly his most effusive praise of the evening, saying: "I think it’s the first time we’ve seen a male celebrity lead, and it’s incredible." However, despite this success, fans were concerned for Amy's wellbeing.

The dancer was visibly ill on the BBC show on Saturday

The dancer was coughing throughout the duo's interview with Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman after their dance and even had to be handed a drink of water by a member of the production team. Claudia went from complimenting Karim and Amy to showing her concern, telling Amy: "You’re so ill my love… You are so ill, you’re being extremely brave." After receiving their scores, Amy seemed to perk up, responding: "That’s the best medicine!" However, her voice still seemed hoarse.

The pair earned an impressive 38 points for their Tango

Karim had suffered from a bad cold earlier in the week, which cut down on the duo's rehearsal time and meant he had to drop out of an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two as a result. The presenter of that show, Zoe Ball, also had to take time off due to flu the previous week, so fans were understandably concerned about Amy's health, writing: "Amy is so ill, let her go home now! #Strictly," "Poor Amy someone give her a lemsip #Strictly," and " Amy Dowden must be protected at all costs. She is precious."

Other viewers, meanwhile, were fixated on how impressive the couple's dance was. Their comments included: "Catching up with last night's #strictly karim & Amy were def the best of the night, superb," "So the dance I have watched back three times is that phenomenal tango from Karim and Amy," and "He deserves the top spot."