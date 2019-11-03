Emma Weymouth becomes sixth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing after Mike Bushell is saved for the THIRD time

Emma Weymouth became the sixth celebrity contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night. The Viscountess performed a Samba with her professional partner, Aljaž Škorjanec, on Saturday, dancing to Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s song I Don’t Care. But the couple failed to impress viewers, landing in the bottom two for the second time. Joining them were three-time dance-off veterans Mike Bushell and Katya Jones, following a Charleston to Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines by Ron Goodwin Orchestra.

Emma and Aljaz thrilled fans with their routines for seven weeks

After both pairs performed a second time, judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli were in agreement about the weakest performance, meaning Mike escaped the chop for the third time. Craig said: "Well, for me the most challenging and the better dance, I thought on this particular performance for me, I’d like to save Mike and Katya." Motsi agreed, saying: I’m going to choose a couple which I think everything they did was much clearer to read, much easier to follow and more prepared. I’m going to go with Mike and Katya."

Bruno added: "Purely based on tonight’s performance, more entertaining, richer, more powerful and something extraordinary happened, the celebrity actually covered for the professional's mistake: Mike and Katya." The dancer and choreographer was referring to Katya missing a step in preparing for a lift, and Mike calmly helping to ease her into place. Shirley said she would also have saved Mike and Katya.

The mum-of-two and her partner paid tribute to each other's hard work

Asked by presenter Tess Daly about her experience of the show, Emma responded: "I’ve loved this more than anything I’ve done in my entire life. " Then turning to Aljaž, she paid her professional partner a moving tribute, saying: "I’m going to be forever grateful to you for working so hard, you’ve been so patient with me and teaching me everything. Thank you, I want to be friends forever because you’re just amazing. I never wanted to let you down, I’m just heartbroken."

The professional dancer sweetly refused to accept her assessment, saying: "You never ever let me down from the first day of rehearsals when I walked in. I’m the only professional to have danced with an actual lady on Strictly Come Dancing. From day one in rehearsals, your dedication, to go from a non-performer, non-dancer, to achieve what you achieved on this show, I’m lucky it was me that taught you how to dance. Thank you so much for every single second in rehearsals. On that dancefloor you surprised me positively every single week. Thank you so much."

