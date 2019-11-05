Craig Revel Horwood reveals what he really thinks about the Strictly curse Craig revealed that there have been no romances this series so far

Craig Revel Horwood has opened up about the 'Strictly curse', where celebrities begin romantic relationships with their professional dancing partner, and has admitted that he's "glad" that it hasn't been an issue during the 2019 series so far. Writing on his Radio Times column, he said: "I think it’s a good thing that there isn’t as much talk of the 'Strictly Curse', because it did detract from the show last year. It was all about that rather than the show being great family entertainment."

However, he also complimented the 'curse', which have seen plenty of "loving relationships" begin in the series. He explained: "All I say is: if your relationship is on the rocks and you meet someone, how delightful is that?" Although it appears that none of the Strictly partners have embarked on any relationships so far during the series, Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard were forced to deny that there was a romance blossoming between them. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, when Piers Morgan asked AJ if he enjoyed dancing with a hot blonde, AJ answered: "She is a hot blonde also so I'm very happy when I dance with her... It's the profession, Piers. Obviously, if you want to make it work, you obviously do 12 hours a day in the studio. You want to do fantastic for 12 million people live on Saturday night. You work hard."

Saffron added: "I just look at AJ as such a good friend." She added to HELLO!: "Honestly I never could have imagined it [being such close friends]. I think there's always this talk about how close everybody gets and you kind of just think 'Ahh really?' but it is really true, not only have I become such good friends with AJ but I've become such good friends with so many of the other cast as well."

