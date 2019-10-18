Strictly's Neil Jones defends Alex Scott after Craig Revel Horwood's 'mistake' claims The Strictly pair were at the bottom of the leaderboard last week

Neil Jones has hit back at Craig Revel Horwood, who claimed Alex Scott made a mistake during last week's episode of Strictly Come Dancing. The dance pair scored 23 points for their Tango, landing them at the bottom of the leaderboard. Appearing on Thursday's It Takes Two, Neil has insisted that the remark was false as he struggled to find anything wrong in the routine. "You didn't go wrong," he told Alex. "Even after we said it the other day, you didn't go wrong. Even Artem [Chigvintsev] said it the other day, you didn't go wrong."

Neil Jones and Alex Scott found themselves in the bottom two on Sunday

Discussing the judges' verdict, Alex said that she was "surprised" by Craig's comments. "I was surprised... because that was my best one yet," she explained. "I was looking at you like, 'Did I [make a mistake]?'" To which, Neil replied: "And I was going, 'Did you?' No, she didn't go wrong."

Despite receiving the lowest score, Alex and Neil avoided the dreaded dance-off. This week, they amped up their training sessions after revealing on Tuesday they had rehearsed for an impressive 13 hours. However, the pair were left in stitches after the 35-year-old professional footballer lost her grip and dropped her professional partner on his head. Sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, Alex wrote: "I didn't drop him I swear!" Fortunately, Neil appeared fine and laughed off the mishap.

Following their dance session, Alex revealed that the training had taken its toll on her. "13 hours in rehearsals today and had no time to post. Absolutely shattered, my body hurts, this Charleston routine is full on but it is fun and I love it," she wrote. "At it again tomorrow to make sure we are doing everything we can to make it our best week yet. No pain, no gain." On Saturday, they will be dancing the Charleston to Pump Up The Jam by Swingrowers.

