Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones reveals whether he will dance with Alex Scott on Saturday Neil Jones strained his calf muscle during rehearsal

Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones has opened up about whether he will be able to dance with Alex on Saturday night, and has revealed that it is looking "positive" that he will have to go ahead to perform, yay! The professional dancer, who was forced to sit out of the last two weeks of the show due to injury, answered a fan on Twitter who asked whether he'll be back in the competition on Saturday, and wrote: "It's positive at the moment but still I need to see."

Neil has been trying to get back to full health for the upcoming show

He also shared a snap of himself in recovery after suffering a grade one strain in his calf, where he was soaking in an ice bath. Posting a photo on his Instagram Stories, he captioned it: "Recovery time, ice ice baby." Speaking about how he obtained the injury on It Takes Two, he explained: "It was during [a] movement, normally the gun was coming out and I thought the gun has hit me on the back of my leg and I looked and it was just the muscle, it just went. I've ripped muscles before but it wasn't painful. It was just a weird feeling that's all it takes."

His dance partner, Alex, has since been partnered with Kevin Clifton, who stepped in for Neil. Speaking about Kevin stepping in, Neil said: "I love Kevin but I also would really like to continue dancing with Alex." Kevin has been full of praise of Neil since covering for him while dancing with Alex, and complimented his choreography in an Instagram post, writing: "What a great performance from @alexcott2 last night. Very proud! Improving so much. Thank you for letting me dance with you and thank you @mr_njonesofficial for your wicked choreography and direction."

