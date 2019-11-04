Strictly's Alex Scott officially welcomes Kevin Clifton into her squad after spectacular dance Kevin Clifton stepped in for Neil Jones again

Strictly Come Dancing star Alex Scott has expressed her gratitude towards Kevin Clifton after she made it through to next week's show. The 35-year-old was forced to dance with Kevin again this weekend, after her actual dance partner Neil Jones suffered a calf injury last week. Following Sunday's results show, Alex shared her relief by writing: "The support being shown by you all is just amazing and it doesn’t feel like enough but all I can keep saying is THANK YOU!!"

Turning her attention towards Kevin, she added: "@keviclifton thank you for being so invested over these last two weeks not only just dancing with me but teaching and helping me improve." Alex was then quick to mention that along with Neil, they are squad goals. "@mr_njonesofficial we now have a squad #teamred #squadgoals," she wrote, to which Neil replied: "It’s the best squad ever #teamred."

Both Kevin and Alex performed the American Smooth to Ain't No Mountain High Enough, and received rave reviews from the judges as well as an impressive 31 points! "I felt we saw you for the first time - I have to say this accidental partnership is working wonders," remarked Craig Revel Horwood, while his co-judge Motsi Mabuse added that she was "falling more and more in love with [Alex's] dancing."

After their dance, Kevin wrote on his Instagram page: "What a great performance from @alexscott2 last night. Very proud! Improving so much. Thank you for letting me dance with you and thank you @mr_njonesofficial for your wicked choreography and direction." It was revealed on Friday that Neil's injury would keep him out of the competition for another week. The BBC are yet to confirm whether Neil will be able to perform in this week's upcoming show.

