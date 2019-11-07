Strictly's Karim Zeroual addresses claims he is romantically involved with partner Amy Dowden The pair are both in happy relationships with their other halves

Strictly Come Dancing's Karim Zeroual has squashed claims that he has formed a romantic connection with dance partner Amy Dowden. Karim, who has been with his girlfriend Poppy Birtwhistle for three years, insisted in a recent interview that there was absolutely nothing going on between himself and Amy. Speaking to Best magazine, the 25-year-old said: "Oh no – there’s nothing going on between me and Amy. I have a girlfriend."

Karim, who is best known for being a CBBC host, added that although there wasn't a romantic connection between himself and Amy, the two were very close. The young star continued: "But Amy and I are really good mates – a bit too good. We tease each other constantly, and it goes a bit far, and she nags me a bit – but look, it's all out of love."

Karim said that he and Amy are just close friends

Karim has been spotted out and about with Poppy a few times since starting his Strictly journey, and Poppy has also shared lots of sweet snaps of her boyfriend on Instagram, including one of herself backstage at Elstree Studios, where Strictly is filmed. In October it was revealed that Poppy is a 19-year-old student at Manchester University, and that the adorable pair have already celebrated an impressive three anniversaries together.

Poppy has even met Karim's dance partner Amy, proving there is no bad blood between the two. In September, Poppy shared a number of photos following the very first live Strictly show, including one of her posing with Karim's dance partner Amy, and another showing her and Karim with Amy and her fiancé Ben Jones. Alongside the images, Poppy wrote: "I could literally burst with pride." It seems as though it's good vibes only as far as Karim, Poppy and Amy are concerned!

