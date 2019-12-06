Strictly star Karim Zeroual teases secret advantage which could land him in the final The presenter is one of the favourites to win Strictly

After fighting back with the perfect score last week, Strictly Come Dancing star Karim Zeroual has hinted he has a secret advantage that could land him in next weekend's final – and it's down to his famous high-kicks! Appearing on Thursday's It Takes Two alongside dance partner Amy Dowden, the children's CBBC presenter was asked about his kick at the top of the stairs ahead of some of his dance routines, with Zoe Ball saying: "It was kind of a make or break situation here, but obviously, you were also talking to Rylan [co-host] before about the kick at the top of the stairs."

"That was a good idea wasn't it,” she added, to which Karim replied: "It was a big kick as well. I thought I've come back with a vengeance. I'm going to kick." Zoe then remarked: "It's the lucky kick. So whatever happens this weekend, do the kick at the top of the stairs." For this week's semi-final, the dancing duo will be getting fierce and feisty doing the Argentine tango to Libertango by Bond, and then they will delight the crowd with their American Smooth, which will be danced to Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond.

The perfect score was a welcome surprise for Karim and Amy as the pair were in the bottom two the previous week. After their incredible Jive, the professional dancer thanked their followers for their support. "What a weekend," she said at the time. "Great performance from my lovely partner @karim__zeroual, so very proud of you! Thank you so much to the Incredible professional dancers who work so hard and brought so much energy."

Karim Zeroual has perfected several dance moves in recent weeks

She added: "The perfect score of 40 and first of this season and then making it through to the semi final! THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO EVERYONE WHO VOTED AND SUPPORTING US AND NOT FORGETTING THE INCREDIBLE LOVE AND SUPPORT FROM OUR STRICTLY FAMILY!!! Can’t thank you enough! @karim__zeroual I will never forget this weekend! Thank you soooooooo much all." [sic]

