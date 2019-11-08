Line of Duty star Stephen Graham to star in dark new drama – see the first look Are you going to watch The North Waters?

Line of Duty's very own Stephen Graham is due to star in a creepy new BBC drama, and the first look images have us seriously intrigued! The news series The North Waters follows Patrick Sumner, an ex-army surgeon who decides to sign up as the ship's doctor during a whaling expedition to the Artic. As you can imagine, things don't go exactly to plan.

Stephen sports a beard in the new drama

The synopsis reads: "On board [Sumner] meets the harpooner Henry Drax, a brutish killer whose amorality has been shaped to fit the harshness of his world. Hoping to escape the horrors of his past, Sumner finds himself in a male-dominated world, on an ill-fated journey with a murderous psychopath. In search of redemption, his story becomes a harsh struggle for survival in the Arctic wasteland."

Colin Farrell also stars

The show was filmed in Svalbard, and is thought to be the furthest point north a drama has ever been filmed, so we hope they packed their gloves! Stephen plays Brownlee, the Volunteer's Captain. It also stars Colin Farrell and Jack O’Connell as Drax and Sumner respectively. Speaking about filming, the Line of Duty actor said: "Filming on the ship was an incredible experience and one that I will never forget. To be so privileged to see such beautiful animals like polar bears in their natural habitat - albeit it an ever changing one, sadly - was truly remarkable."

Stephen is having a busy time since completing filming for Line of Duty, as it was also recently revealed that he would star in the upcoming series of Peaky Blinders. Chatting on the Obsessed with... Peaky Blinders podcast, the show's creator Steven Knight said: "The amount of people who have come to us wanting to be in it is quite astonishing, and really good people. So what I've tried to avoid before is turning it into a spot the celebrity – you know, because I think it's quite distracting sometimes."