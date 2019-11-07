Line of Duty's Martin Compston drops hints about season 6 We couldn't be more excited for the new season in 2020

Line of Duty's Martin Compston, who plays DS Steve Arnott, has opened up about the upcoming season six for the first time, and we already can't wait to see it! The new series, which is being released in 2020, will follow the AC-12 gang as they attempt to track down the corrupt group of senior ranking officers going by the codename 'H'.

Martin opened up about the show

Speaking about the new season to Radio Times, Martin said: "I need to wait to read the scripts, but from everything I've seen and what I've been told, it's very exciting where it's going next year." Speaking about whether Ted Hastings really is a corrupt officer, he added: "I think that's the thing with the show... there's so many grey areas. That doesn't mean that [Hastings] is the big bad, but whether he's been up to something shady at some point, that's a possibility."

He also opened up about a member of season five's crime gang, Ryan Pilkington, who was seen joining the police service in the closing moments of the finale. Speaking about the character's story arc, he said: "I couldn't even tell you if the character Ryan will come back, but if he does or doesn't, then you know he's there – he's planted, and it's just something that keeps ticking over in the background." Intriguing!

Is Hastings a corrupt officer?

The show's creator, Jed Mercurio, previously opened up about his plans to release the series next year, explaining: "I would hope it's sometime in 2020, next year. But that's not something that we're able to confirm." Speaking about beginning filming the new series, he added: "That's something that we have at the planning stage, so we are working towards a date. We can't confirm everything until things are in place."

