Everything you need to know about Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid

Disney fans can celebrate as another animated classic gets a star-studded make over! The live-action remake of The Little Mermaid will follow in the footsteps of recent box office hits, including Aladdin, The Lion King and Beauty and The Beast. With production due to begin very soon, we've gathered everything there is to know about the movie so far. From the cast to the plot, read on to find out more…

Who is in the cast of The Little Mermaid?

Halle Bailey, a 19-year-old member of R&B duo Chloe x Halle, will play Ariel. Speaking about the casting decision, director Rob Marshall said: "After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance - plus a glorious singing voice - all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role." Halle, who opened for Beyoncé on the European leg of her Formation world tour, will be joined by an all-star cast including Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Room actor Jacob Tremblay as Ariel's fish friend Flounder and Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina as the seagull, Scuttle. But fans will have to wait a little longer to find out who will be playing Prince Eric. While Harry Styles was rumoured to play the male heartthrob Ariel falls in love with, the star recently revealed he turned down the role due to a clash in his schedule.

Halle Bailey, 19, will play Ariel

What is The Little Mermaid about?

Disney's original 1989 animation tells the story of the rebellious 16-year-old mermaid, Ariel, who is fascinated with life on land. Although her controlling father, King Triton, forbids her from visiting the surface, Ariel's curiosity gets the better of her and it's not long before she falls for a human prince. Determined to be with her new love, Arial makes a dangerous deal with sea witch Ursula to become human for three days. But when plans go awry, the king must make the ultimate sacrifice for his daughter. The plot for the film's remake has not yet been released, but if it is anything like Disney's recent remakes, it is likely to follow a similar storyline to the original.

When can I watch The Little Mermaid live-action remake?

While the movie's release date has not yet been released, production for The Little Mermaid remake is due to begin early 2020, which could indicate a release date for UK cinemas towards the end of 2021.

What can we expect from the live action remake?

The film will be directed by Rob Marshall and will incorporate original songs from the 1989 animation classic. As well as hit numbers Under the Sea, Part of Your World and Kiss the Girl, fans can expect new tunes from original composer Alan Menken with lyrics by Moana songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Hamilton actor is also producing the film along with Rob Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca.

