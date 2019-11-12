Gemma Atkinson will be dancing with Gorka Marquez in Strictly Christmas special The pair shares a baby daughter, Mia

BBC has finally revealed the pairings for the new line-up of the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, and has confirmed that Gemma Atkinson will be dancing with her longterm partner, Gorka Marquez! The couple, who recently became parents to a baby daughter, Mia, met on the set of the show back in 2017, when the former Emmerdale star was paired with Aljaz Skorjanec. Speaking about the festive special on Instagram, she said: "I had the absolute best time on Strictly and it completely changed my life so I am absolutely overjoyed to be returning to the dance floor this Christmas with a new challenge, and of course to be back with the gang!”

Gemma and Gorka will be dancing together on the popular show

The loved-up couple will be joined on the dance floor by another pair who met on the set of the popular dancing show, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell. Joe, who was a runner-up in the 2018 show, spoke about returning to dance with his girlfriend Dianne, saying: "I’m really excited to have a go on the Strictly ballroom floor again this Christmas. Strictly feels like a home away from home for me so I will be giving it my best shot and ending the year on a high."

Other former contestants who will be dusting off their dancing shoes include Chizzy Akudolu, who will be dancing with Graziano Di Prima, Debbie McGee, who will be partnered with Kevin Clifton, Mark Wright with Janette Manrara and Richard Arnold with Luba Mushtuk. Speaking about returning to the series after being the first person voted out of the 2017 show, Chizzy said: "I am so excited to be coming back to Strictly this year, and being able to get back on the dancefloor once again! I’m still the biggest fan of Strictly so it’s wonderful to be back with old friends, in front of and behind the camera, and hopefully some new ones for Christmas. Bring on the sparkle, and maybe an odd 10 – it is Christmas after all…!"

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.