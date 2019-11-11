Will Bayley reacts after not being able to take part in Strictly Come Dancing tour The Paralympian was forced to quit the show last month

The celebrity contestants due to take part in next year's Strictly Come Dancing tour have been announced, but one famous face who will notably be missing is Will Bayley. The World Table Tennis Paralympic champion was forced to pull out of the competition last month after sustaining an injury, and it sounds like the star will not be well enough to take to the dancefloor.

"Gutted I'm not doing the tour!" Will tweeted, before quipping: "I was looking forward to smashing @gorkamarquez1 at TT everyday! You got out of that one mate, maybe next year when my knee is better."

Will and his dance partner Janette Manrara bowed out of Strictly at the end of October. The pair appeared on It Takes Two to discuss their shock exit, with a tearful Will saying: "To me, it meant more than just a show. I wanted to try and help people as well."

In a statement, he had said: "I'm gutted my Strictly journey has had to come to an end. I've loved being part of the show, and am so grateful for the phenomenal support we have received. I want to say a special thank you to Janette for believing in me and giving me the confidence to believe in myself. The things we achieved, from our Couple's Choice dance through to the lifts in our Salsa, will stay with me forever. I've had the time of my life."

Janette and Will had to bow out of the competition due to Will's injury

Professional dancer Janette added: "Absolutely devastated that Will and I will not be able to continue dancing. We made some incredible memories that I will never forget, and I am pleased to have shared them with such an inspirational person, whom I can now call a friend for life."

Shortly after their exit, Will appeared on Loose Women, in which he teased whether he would come back for the 2020 Strictly series. "You never know, you never know. I wasn't a brilliant dancer but I loved it," said Will. The table-tennis champion continued: "To have the opportunity was a privilege actually. I wasn't a great dancer but I loved every single minute."

